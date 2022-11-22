The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that the depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal is likely to weaken on Tuesday morning.

This will lead to light to moderate rainfall over some parts of Chennai and isolated heavy rains over North Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

According to the IMD, the depression has moved west-northwestwards and is above the southwest and adjoining Bay of Bengal. Even as the weather system has not brought much rainfall, it has made Chennai and its suburbs colder than Bengaluru and Coimbatore.

While Bengaluru recorded 27.2 degrees Celsius and Coimbatore recorded 31.3 degrees, Chennai had temperatures ranging from 24.9 degrees to 25.6 degrees.

The weather department said that this was due to the depression circling anti-clockwise over the Bay of Bengal and pushing the cold winds from northern India.

A senior official of the IMD said that on Tuesday, rains will commence but the temperature would be cold in Chennai and adjoining districts. However, after the weather system touches the land, it will bring heavy rains to the interior areas of Tamil Nadu.

