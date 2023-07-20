INDIA

Lightning arrestors to be installed on UP govt buildings

In view of the recent deaths due to lightning strikes, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to install lightning conductors and lightning arrestors atop government buildings.

In directions issued by chief secretary D.S. Mishra, all department heads of the level of additional chief secretary and principal secretary have been asked to install lightning conductors on multi-storey buildings and lifeline buildings under their purview.

In his letter, the chief secretary has said, “For the past several days, there has been heavy rain in many districts. In addition to this, the Indian Meteorological Department has issued a high alert for extremely heavy rain in some districts over the next few days. Along with diseases, such weather also brings about the possibility of lightning strikes.”

Mishra’s letter says that lightning related incidents were declared a state disaster in 2016.

Recounting deaths due to lightning strikes in the past few years, he said that in 2021-22, around 280 persons lost their lives while in 2022-23, a total 301 persons died.

In 2023-24 till now, 153 persons have died in lightning strikes.

“Along with raising public awareness about lightning strikes, lightning conductors can also be put up on tall buildings and lifeline buildings to reduce the damage,” he stated.

2023072042337

