Six people died in the last 24 hours after being struck by lightning in Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh district.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed condolence over the loss of lives and has instructed officials to give ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of the deceased.

In the first incident, five people who had gone to the fields along with their cattle, were struck by lightning in Niyamatpur village of Mehnagar police circle.

Four died on the spot.

In another incident, a 50-year-old man who was also working in a fiel in Kota Khurd village under Devgaon police circle, died when struck by lightning.

He was rushed to the Lalganj hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

In the third incident, a 55-year-old man who was working in the fields under Ronapar police station area of the district, died as lightning struck.

Azamgarh District Magistrate Vishal Bharadwaj said additional magistrate revenue was tasked with responsibility of providing relief to the families.

