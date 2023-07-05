INDIA

Lightning strikes in Bihar kill 23 people in a day

At least 23 people were killed due to lightning strikes across Bihar in the last 24 hours, an official said on Wednesday.

Rohtas district reported six deaths, the highest number, followed by three each in Jahanabad, Buxar and Jamui; two each in Gaya, Banka and Bhagalpur; and one each in Aurangabad and Katihar.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed condolences and has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakhs to the family members of the deceased.

He has also appealed to people to follow the guidelines issued by the State Disaster Management Authoritiy and the Met Department regarding lightning strikes.

The SDMA has been appealing to people, especially those living in rural areas, to avoid going to agricultural fields or stand under the trees, electric poles or temporary houses made of clay, during heavy rain.

They also warned people living in urban areas to stay away from windows and not touch electrical devices like refrigerators, ACs while it is raining.

The SDMA has also warned people to avoid going to the rooftop of buildings.

