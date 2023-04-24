SOUTH ASIA

Lightning strikes kill 9 in Bangladesh

A series of lightning strikes in Bangladesh killed nine people in less than two hours amidst heavy rain, officials said on Monday.

The deaths were reported in different areas of Sunamganj, Moulvibazar and Sylhet districts between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Sunday, reports Xinhua news agency.

The majority of the fatalities occurred in rural areas where people were working on their farmlands.

Death due to lightning strikes is common in the densely populated country during this time of the year, as the weather changes from the dry to the rainy summer season.

Bangladesh has seen a surge in lightning strike deaths, with hundreds of fatalities recorded annually in the past few years.

Experts claim that it is attributable to climate change, which has made Bangladesh more vulnerable to the impacts.

