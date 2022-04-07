Actress Lijomol Jose, whose brilliant performance in the critically acclaimed courtroom drama ‘Jai Bhim’ came in for widespread praise, has now begun work on a film titled ‘Annapoorni’.

Sources in the industry said that the film, which is being produced by Hari Baskar of KH Pictures and Nethaji of ODO Pictures, is being directed by filmmaker Lional Joshua and will be a thriller.

Work on the film, which will also feature actress Losliya of ‘Bigg Boss’ fame, began on Wednesday with a simple ritual.

Source say that both actress Lijomol Jose and Losliya will be playing the titular roles in the film. The film is being shot in and around the locales of Chennai.

Apart from the actresses, Harish Krishnan plays a pivotal character in the film, which will also feature Dharani Reddy, Rajeev Gandhi and Vairabalan.

Govind Vasantha is to score music for the film, which will have lyrics by Yugabharathi and cinematography by Hector.

20220407-124603