Like father, like son: Arjun Tendulkar slams ton on debut in Ranji Trophy

NewsWire
Arjun Tendulkar emulated his legendary father Sachin Tendulkar by slamming a century on his Ranji Trophy debut when he scored a hundred for Goa against Rajasthan in a Group C encounter here on Wednesday.

Coming into bat at the fall of the fifth wicket, the 23-year-old Arjun completed his century on the second day of the match against Rajasthan being played at the Goa Cricket Association Academy ground here.

He emulated his illustrious father, Sachin Tendulkar scored 100 not out on his Ranji Trophy debut for Bombay, now renamed Mumbai, against Gujarat at Wankhede on December 11, 1988. He became the youngest Indian to score a century on debut in first-class cricket aged 15 years and 232 days.

Arjun Tendulkar, who was batting on four at stumps on the first day of the match on Tuesday, reached the three-figure mark with a well-controlled knock and was eventually out for 120, caught by Kamlesh Nagarkoti off his own bowling. He faced 207 deliveries during his knock and struck 16 fours and two sixes.

He shared a partnership of 221 runs for the sixth wicket with Suyash Prabhudessai (batting on 187) at the time of reporting. In the 221-run partnership off 374 balls, Tendulkar contributed 120 runs while Prabhudessai contributed 99. Goa were 422/6 in 144th over when Arjun Tendulkar was out.

Arjun Tendulkar had earlier this year switched affiliation to Goa after representing Mumbai in age-group cricket.

