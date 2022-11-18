The Supreme Court on Friday warned an advocate who appeared before it without the case file, saying that a lawyer without a copy of his brief is like Sachin Tendulkar without a bat.

Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud made this remark after noting that a lawyer appearing for the court to argue his case was without a copy of the brief. Pointing out that it is not good, he said: “A lawyer without a brief is like Sachin Tendulkar without his bat”.

“You are in your gown and band but have no paper. You must always have your brief with you,” he added.

Also, the Chief Justice said the Supreme Court, in its full court meeting — in a bid to reduce pendency — has decided that all the 13 benches will hear 10 transfer petitions related to matrimonial disputes and an equal number of bail petitions daily.

The Chief Justice said that in the meeting, it has been decided that each bench will take up 10 transfer petitions, family matters, followed by 10 bail matters every day to dispose of all such matters before the beginning of the winter vacation.

He added there were 3,000 petitions pending in the top court in connection with matrimonial cases where parties are seeking transfer of cases to a place of their liking, and also emphasised that bail matters needed to be given primacy as they pertained to personal liberty.

The Chief Justice said that if every bench takes up 10 transfer cases every day, then 13 benches will be able to decide 130 cases per day and 650 per week, and the benches will take up regular cases after dealing with these 20 bail and transfer petitions every day.

