INDIA

‘Like to work under Kharge’, Shivakumar’s remark assumes importance ahead of K’taka polls

NewsWire
0
0

Karnataka Congress chief D.K. Shivakumar stated on Saturday that he likes to work under AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, hinting that he would not eye the post of chief minister, if Kharge is given the same.

The statement assumes significance ahead of the assembly polls in Karnataka.

Shivakumar and Leader of the Opposition in Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah are vying for the post of the chief minister.

Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar stated that it will be his duty to fulfil whatever Kharge asks for.

Sources in Congress revealed that Shivakumar is hinting that he is ready to sacrifice the post of chief minister if Kharge is to be selected for the top post in the state. It is analysed as a checkmate move by Shivakumar against Siddaramaiah.

“Kharge is the asset of Congress party. The state requires his services. I like to work under Kharge,” Shivakumar reiterated. Kharge is my senior in the politics, he added.

As Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar are vying for the post and involved in heavy lobbying to get tickets for their followers, both the leaders are maintaining that they are together and their focus is to win elections.

–mka

IANS/uk/

20230408-204204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Strike continues in Singareni, VSP for second day

    ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ trailer shows heartwarming story of self-discovery

    Tabu’s part in ‘Kuttey’ was originally written for male actor

    Lucknow hotel fire: Owners, managers detained