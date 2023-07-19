The Western Australia (WA) Police Force has said that a large unidentified object has been removed from the beach at Green Head, north of Perth, with the space authority believing it a possible rocket debris.

According to a statement on Wednesday by the WA police, a giant gold-coloured cylinder was reported to police on Sunday.

“The object was cordoned off from the public while the identification process commenced. It has since been rendered safe and was removed from the beach to an undisclosed location yesterday,” said the WA police.

Police also noted that the object is related to a rocket system and the Australian Space Agency (ASA) will take over the ongoing assessment and identification of the object, Xinhua news agency reported.

In a social media post, the ASA updated the public on the investigation into the object, considering it as “most likely a solid rocket motor casing”.

“We’re continuing the process of identifying the type of rocket and its origin through ongoing engagement with our global counterparts,” the agency said.

