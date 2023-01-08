Bollywood singer Kumar Sanu appreciated the ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs’ contestant Dnyaneshwari Ghadge for her out of the box performance and gave her standing ovation.

The popular singer, who had given several hits including ‘Chura Ke Dil Mera’ from ‘Main Khiladi Tu Anari’, ‘Ladki Badi Anjani Hai’ from ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ or ‘Kurukshetra’s ‘Aap Ka Aana Dil Dhadkana’ and many more, praised Dnyaneshwari for her rendition of ‘Tare Hain Barati’ from the 1997 film ‘Virasat’.

He said while complimenting her singing: “You sang this song so beautifully that I am truly speechless. ‘Humare se senior hain ye, hume inhe pranam karna padega’ (She is senior than us, we have to bow down to her) It was fabulous! Your singing pleases our ears, and I don’t know what else to say. God bless you.”

Kumar Sanu appeared as a celebrity guest for ‘Super Hits of Kumar Sanu’ episode of the singing reality show.

‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs’ airs on Zee TV.

20230108-173006