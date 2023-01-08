ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Li’l Champs’ contestant leaves Kumar Sanu ‘speechless’ with Virasat song

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood singer Kumar Sanu appreciated the ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs’ contestant Dnyaneshwari Ghadge for her out of the box performance and gave her standing ovation.

The popular singer, who had given several hits including ‘Chura Ke Dil Mera’ from ‘Main Khiladi Tu Anari’, ‘Ladki Badi Anjani Hai’ from ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ or ‘Kurukshetra’s ‘Aap Ka Aana Dil Dhadkana’ and many more, praised Dnyaneshwari for her rendition of ‘Tare Hain Barati’ from the 1997 film ‘Virasat’.

He said while complimenting her singing: “You sang this song so beautifully that I am truly speechless. ‘Humare se senior hain ye, hume inhe pranam karna padega’ (She is senior than us, we have to bow down to her) It was fabulous! Your singing pleases our ears, and I don’t know what else to say. God bless you.”

Kumar Sanu appeared as a celebrity guest for ‘Super Hits of Kumar Sanu’ episode of the singing reality show.

‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs’ airs on Zee TV.

20230108-173006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Vaisshnav Tej and Ketika Sharma-starrer ‘RRV’ teaser trending online

    Radhika Apte takes second vaccine shot for Covid-19

    New ‘Minnal Murali’ trailer out, Tovino Thomas says film will be...

    Glimpse of ‘RRR’: Rajamouli brings ‘the pride Of Indian cinema’ into...