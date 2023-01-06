ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Li’l Champs’: Kumar Sanu insists on performing with ‘rockstar’ contestant

Bollywood singer Kumar Sanu was so impressed by the singing of ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs’ contestant Jetshen Dohna Lama that he expressed his desire to perform with her on stage.

The popular singer, who had given several hits, including ‘Chura Ke Dil Mera’ from ‘Main Khiladi Tu Anari’, ‘Ladki Badi Anjani Hai’ from ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ or ‘Kurukshetra”s ‘Aap Ka Aana Dil Dhadkana’ and many more, praised Jetshen for her rendition of ‘Gori Gori’ from the movie ‘Main Hoon Na’.

He said: “I was not expecting this kind of performance from you, it was absolutely amazing to watch you sing like a rockstar. I have sung with a lot of singers in the industry over the years, and today I would love to perform with you on this stage.”

Later, they both sang ‘Jo Haal Dil Ka’ together.

The top ten contestants, including Jetshen Dohna Lama, Atanu Mishra, Devika Sharma, Prajyot Gundale, Rafa Yeasmin, Harsh Sikander, Palakshi Dixit, Dnyaneshwari Ghadge, Atharva Bakshi, and Aarohi Soni entertained the judges and guests with their performance.

‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs’ is judged by Neeti Mohan, Shankar Mahadevan and Anu Malik. It airs on Zee TV.

