Rapper Lil Nas X is said to have left the stage at New York’s Flushing Meadows Corona Park “for about 5 to 10 minutes” at the beginning of the show due to technical difficulties.

He told concertgoers at the Governors Ball music festival he didn’t want to be there, reports ‘Female First UK’.

‘Page Six’ also reported that after explaining his technical issues “he said he had a bad day and just didn’t want to do it”, according to a source.

Lil Nas X then performed “very begrudgingly” and “it was a total downer”. The insider said: “Other sources who attended the concert told us Lil Nas X’s dancers practically “had to carry the show’ for the ‘Old Town Road’ singer because of ongoing issues with his mic”, sources said.

They further mentioned, quoted by ‘Female First UK’, “We’re told he was looking forward to performing at the fest, but grew frustrated on Sunday after experiencing the technical snafus.”

One insider said: “There were a lot of logistics that were off, and it all accumulated onstage when the mic wasn’t working. There were sound and technical difficulties for many artistes… it affected Lil Nas because he’s a perfectionist, and this was a first for him.”

The sources added Lil Nas’ show is an “intricate full production” featuring “dancers, stage props, outfit changes”.

20230613-111803