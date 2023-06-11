ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Lil Wayne can’t remember his own songs due to memory loss

NewsWire
0
0

Rapper Lil Wayne’s life is a blur due to his bad memory. The New Orleans-born rapper revealed that he does not recall which of his own songs were part of which of his famous albums, reports Page Six.

“I don’t know ‘Tha Carter III’, ‘Tha Carter II’, ‘Tha Carter One’ from ‘Tha Carter IV’,” he told Rolling Stone. “And that’s just my God’s honest truth. You could lie, you could ask me (about) such and such a song, I would not even know what we are talking about.”

Wayne, 40, added that his projects hold “no significance” to him “at all” since he does not remember them.

As per Page Six, the ‘Lollipop’ rapper said his memory loss is so bad that he doesn’t even recall when his albums came out, noting ‘Tha Carter III’ as an example.

“That’s how much I don’t know,” Wayne shared before providing a possible explanation as to why his mind doesn’t recollect important facts. “I work every day, bro – every single day,” the “A Milli” rapper said. “And also, I always look at it as the curse part of the gift and the curse.”

Wayne said the trade-off of having a bad memory is that he was blessed with an “amazing mind” that is able to create such successful hits in the first place.

20230611-193404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Killing Eve’: Jodie Comer on closing the chapter on ‘Villanelle’

    Japanese director Makoto Shinkai to visit India for release of anime...

    Joe Pesci suffered serious burns filming ‘Home Alone’ sequel

    ‘3 to 4 Drishyams’ are the tonic Bollywood needs, says Ajay...