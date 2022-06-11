The Governors Ball show seems to be caught up in turbulence as just hours before he was due to perform at the Governors Ball for the weekend, Lil Wayne pulled out due to “flight disruption” and has been replaced on the bill by A$AP Ferg (who prefers to be known as just Ferg), reports ‘Variety’.

Lil Wayne earlier replaced Migos, who pulled out of the appearance earlier this week for reasons that festival organisers said were “out of our control”. While the move amplified rumors that Migos are splitting up due to bad feelings between group members Quavo and Offset, representatives for Migos told ‘Variety’ that the appearance was called off because Quavo is featured in a film that began shooting Thursday.

However, it was unclear why the group waited until three days before their scheduled performance to drop out. Regardless, J. Cole, Halsey and Kid Cudi will headline the Governors Ball Festival, which is set to take place on June 10 through Sunday, June 12 at the Citi Field complex in Queens, New York.

More than 60 artists are slated to perform, also including Flume, Playboi Carti, Roddy Ricch, Glass Animals, Jack Harlow, Kaytranada, Joji, Louis the Child, Clairo, Jazmine Sullivan, Still Woozy, 100 Gecs, Japanese Breakfast, Becky G, Black Pumas and more.

