Indian-Canadian comedian Lilly Singh has credited Hollywood star Drew Barrymore for becoming the person she is today.

Singh made the revelation when Barrymore told her she liked the fact that Lilly was “self-aware and astute to make the kind of call to do a whole new show from the very comfort of your home”. The Hollywood star was talking about Lilly’s popular show.

Barrymore added: “I was so excited to talk with you because as a woman who loves comedy, you were breaking glass ceilings in YouTube and showing what was possible. I have such a fascination and admiration for you Lilly and I think what you’re doing is incredible.”

Lilly said that it was Barrymore’s 1999 film “Never Been Kissed” that moulded a part of her to become what she is today.

She said: “As a younger person, when I watched ‘Never Been Kissed’, it really moulded a part of me to become who I am today.”

“I think the reason I am so above kindness, against cyber bullying, about just welcoming people in is because when I watched the movie, I actually felt a pit in my stomach because of the portrayal of this character. Your performance has truly made me who I am today,” Lilly added.

The two celebrities were chatting on “The Drew Barrymore Show”, airing in India on Zee Cafe.

–IANS

dc/vnc