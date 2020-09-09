Canindia News

Lily Allen marries ‘Stranger Things’ star David Harbour in Las Vegas

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE01

Singer Lily Allen and actor David Harbour have reportedly had a Las Vegas wedding at an Elvis-themed chapel.

The marriage ceremony of Lily and “Stranger Things” actor David was conducted on Monday by Brendan Paul, owner of the chapel and a famous Elvis impersonator. A woman at Paul’s Vegas home said: “He cannot comment about it because of privacy, but he is really well known as Elvis.”

There were four other weddings at the chapel the same day, reports The Sun.

David and Lily first revealed they were a couple on a night out in London last year.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

Priyanka sends wedding gift for Varanasi boatman’s daughter

CanIndia New Wire Service

Nehha Pendse adds myriad hues to her wedding trousseau

CanIndia New Wire Service

Bryant’s wife posts touching tribute on 19th wedding anniversary

CanIndia New Wire Service

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More