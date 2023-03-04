ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Lily Collins dishes on her obsession with interior design

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Lily Collins has recently become obsessed with interior design.

The 33-year-old ‘Emily in Paris’ actress, who is the daughter of musician Phil Collins and his second wife, Jill Tavelman, has revealed that she loves looking for interior design inspiration on Instagram, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Asked about the last “Instagram rabbit hole” she went down, Lily, who is married to director Charlie McDowell, told Glamour magazine: “Interior design.”

Looking at lamps and chairs because we’re redesigning a space right now. And then you start clicking on these amazing homes, and then you’re looking at tile colours and wall colours and rugs.”

“It’s so funny because as a kid, I remember my mom always talking about interior design, and I was more interested in clothing and pop bands and stuff. And then she’s like, ‘One day you’re going to care more about interiors and antiques and designs.’ I was like, ‘No, I’m not.’ And now it’s literally what I want to spend my money on,” she continued.

Lily previously admitted to being inspired by the “boldness” of her “Emily in Paris” character. The brunette beauty plays Emily Cooper in the hit Netflix series, and Lily confessed to loving her character’s sense of style.

She shared: “I think Emily’s boldness of choice and not being afraid of mixing things has rubbed off on me.”

Lily has always been passionate about fashion. However, starring in the show has made her more courageous than ever.

She explained: “I always loved fashion growing up, so I’ve never been afraid of it, but I’ve just not always thought it would work on me. Throwing in those little influences here and there – Emily encourages me to do it more.”

20230304-163202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    American rapper Lil TJay shot multiple times in New Jersey

    ‘Avatar: Way of Water’: Kate Winslet’s look as Na’vi warrior unveiled

    Taylor Lautner opens up on body image issues after ‘Twilight’

    Cannes Covid protocols: Masks, testing won’t be mandatory