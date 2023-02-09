ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Lily Collins recalls being slut-shamed by toxic ex-boyfriend

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Lily Collins is plunged into anxiety by memories of an abusive ex who branded her a “w***e.”

The ‘Emily in Paris’ actress, who is now in a healthy relationship with husband Charlie McDowell, revealed that she still gets “triggered” about her previous toxic romance, reports aceshowbiz.com.

During her appearance on the February 8 episode of the ‘We Can Do Hard Things’ podcast, Lily talked about her ex.

“He would call me ‘Little Lily’… and he’d use awful words about me in terms of what I was wearing and would call me a w***e and all these things,” she recalled.

Adding about how his behaviour sparked feelings of “panic” and “anxiety,” Lily said, “There were awful words and then there were belittling words. I became quite silent and comfortable in silence and feeling like I had to make myself small to feel super safe. The situations are completely different 10 years ago to now. That panic is what I can still get triggered by.”

She added, “Even if I’m in the most healthy relationship, there can be a moment that happens throughout the day where history comes back like that. It’s like a millisecond, or shorter than a millisecond, and your gut reacts, your heart starts beating, and all of a sudden you’re taken back to that moment where they said that thing to you 10 years ago, but you’re not in that situation now and that’s the trigger and it’s f**king hard. It’s awful.”

Lily, who did not share the identity of her toxic ex, has previously been romantically linked to famous faces including Taylor Lautner, Zac Efron, Chris Evans and Nick Jonas, but there is no suggestion she was talking about any of them.

She got married to Charlie McDowell in September 2021 after almost a year after they got engaged.

Film director Charlie McDowell is the son of actors Malcolm McDowell and Mary Steenburgen, and his stepfather is ‘Cheers’ star Ted Danson, while Lily is the daughter of musician Phil Collins and Jill Tavelman.

20230209-104802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Tiffany Haddish wants to adopt a child who is at least...

    Jason Momoa-starrer ‘Dune’ to release in India on Oct 22

    IANS Review: ‘The Lost City’: An old-fashioned, light-weight, screwball comedy (IANS...

    ‘The Matrix: Resurrections’ trailer with Priyanka, Keanu Reeves unveiled