Actress Lily-Rose Depp has admitted she “would steer clear” of The Weeknd while on set of their controversial new show ‘The Idol’.

The 24-year-old actress, daughter of Johnny Depp, said she would avoid her 33-year-old co-star when he verged on method acting as he often got “in his zone” while channelling his character, reports Mirror.co.uk.

The new HBO drama, which has been described as “nasty and vulgar” by critics, sees Lily-Rose portray a derailed pop star named Jocelyn who is trying to regain her status as “the sexiest pop star in America.”

As per Mirror.co.uk, her dreams see her connect with nightclub promoter and cult leader Tedros (The Weeknd). Ahead of the show’s debut, Lily-Rose has opened up about the atmosphere on set.

She explained: “I don’t think anybody went full method – nobody lost their minds. Well, sometimes when Abel would get – I don’t want to reveal too much about where Abel’s character goes, but when he would be in full Tedros mode sometimes, I would steer clear of him, I’d be like, ‘He’s in his zone right now’.”

However, the actress praised the atmosphere on set, despite a report being released in March which described the behind-the-scenes filming for the show as something which went “wildly, disgustingly off the rails.”

20230604-143804