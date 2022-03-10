Lily Singh joins ‘The Muppets Mayhem’

Canadian-Indian Lily Singh is all set to join the Muppets in a new series of the much loved Muppets musical band ‘The Electrical Mayhem Band’.

The series will be aired on Disney Plus and it has been titled ‘The Muppets Mayhem’.

According to reports, the series will follow the Muppets band as they work on recording their first album.

Lily is slated to join the cast as Nora, a human A&R executive who will have the task of managing the Muppets Electrical Mayhem band.

So far what we know is that the band members will include Animal on drums, Dr. Teeth will be the vocals, Floyd pepper will be in charge of bass and vocals, Lips will be on trumpet, Janice is the lead guitarist and will be on vocals and Zoot will be on the saxophone.

The creator of Goldbergs, Adam F. Goldberg worked on the series with Bill Baretta (who made the ‘Muppets Haunted Mansion’) and Jeff Yorkes, and the characters were created by Jim Henson.

Goldberg and Baretta are also executive producers with Yorkes being the co-executive producer of the series.

Disney is excited about the series as they believe the Muppets represent creative and fun storytelling for the whole family.

Lily Singh joining the cast is yet another bonus. She first became popular because of her YouTube channel, which currently boasts almost 15 million subscribers. She also had her own NBC show – ‘A Little Late with Lily Singh’.

She has also appeared in some movies (Bad moms) and TV shows (Simpsons, Dollface and Medical Police).

Disney has previously released 2 Muppets series – ‘The Muppets Haunted Mansion’, last October and another short-form series in July 2020 called ‘Muppets Now’.