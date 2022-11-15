INDIA

Limit screen time for kids to 2 hrs a day: Study

NewsWire
0
0

A study conducted by a research scholar of the Allahabad University’s anthropology department has recommended that the screen time should be reduced to less than two hours per day, especially during early childhood.

The study has underlined the importance of parental monitoring and devising a policy to regulate the ownership of digital devices like TV, laptops and smartphones.

The study was published by Sage in the international journal, “Bulletin of Science, Technology and Society” and conducted by Madhvi Tripathi, the research scholar who has done Ph.D under assistant professor Shailendra Kumar Mishra.

It underscores the importance of parental monitoring and devising a policy to regulate the ownership of digital devices.

“Given that Prayagraj holds the largest population in the state (Census 2011), a cross-sectional study was conducted on 400 children using the two-stage random sampling method. In the first stage, 10 municipal wards were randomly selected in the Prayagraj city. Each of these wards have a total population between 11,000 and 22,000. In the second stage, children were selected in proportion to their population from each selected ward to achieve a sample size,” said Tripathi.

The findings revealed that an overwhelming majority of households have television followed by digital cameras, laptops, tablets, kindle and video games.

“This leads to children spending more screen time which not only affects them physically and damages eye sight, it also has an adverse impact on their mental health, depending on the type of content they watch,” said Tripathi.

20221115-135004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Varun Gandhi slams Kangana Ranaut for ‘real freedom in 2014’ comment

    Australia launches big bang outreach to India – Maitri initiatives and...

    Cancellation of 4Cr ration cards termed ‘serious’ by SC

    Telugu link to Delhi liquor scam: Aurobindo Pharma director among two...