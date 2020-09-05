Limited breath-analyzer tests on air crew to resume

New Delhi, Sep 5 (IANS) Civil Aviation regulator DGCA has instructed airlines to re-commence the pre-flight breath-analyzer test to detect alcohol consumption on air crew members.

However, in an order dated September 4, the regulator instructed the airlines and other companies operating aircraft to conduct the BA tests on a limited number of air crew members operating domestic flights.

The DGCA had earlier suspended the Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) mandating the requirement for BA tests due to Covid-19 pandemic.

“For all domestic operations – 10 per cent random pre-flight breath- analyzer examination shall be carried out per day for their entire operations,” the order read.

“For all international operations – 100 per cent pre-flight breath-analyzer examination shall be carried out per day.”

Besides, the order said the restoration of provisions of respective CAR on the subject will be reviewed from time to time,” the order read.

As per the order, other provisions contained in an earlier DGCA order shall continue to apply accordingly “every aviation personnel, who is reporting for duty is required to submit an undertaking in respect of the fact that he or she is not under the influence of alcohol and that he or she has not consumed alcohol or psychoactive substance in last 12 hours from the time of reporting for duty.”

“The undertaking must also contain a warning that in case of violation of the undertaking, the license or approval will be suspended for a period of three years. The process of submitting undertaking is to be done in presence of medical representative in accordance with CAR Section 5 Series F Part III’ and the same shall be captured on CCTV.”

–IANS

