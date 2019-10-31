LIMITED RELEASE OF JUST 15 COURT LOTS IN BRAMPTON’S ESTABLISHED TRINITY VILLAGE COMMUNITY

In East Brampton, Trinity Village combines an incredible location, stylish homes and a beautiful neighbourhood design to create Brampton’s most loved established family community. Over the years, Trinity Village has become a favourite choice for those looking for a more spacious and stylish Brampton lifestyle, and many hundreds of families already call this spectacular neighbourhood home.

Now, in the heart of the Trinity Village community, The Conservatory Group is introducing a limited release of just 15 lots on a peaceful and private court. Homebuyers will have the opportunity to choose from a wonderful selection of 30-foot and 45-foot designs in this picture-perfect setting. It’s an opportunity to live on a quiet streetscape with no thoroughfare traffic, the perfect environment for kids to play, explore and grow.

Homes in this new release feature spectacular traditional architecture and ample space for the whole family, ranging from 2,900 to 4,000 sq. ft. Inside, homebuyers will be pleased to discover spacious open concept main floors, lavish master suites, convenient upstairs laundry and numerous high-end finishes.

This new release is perfectly placed for homeowners to take advantage of all this community has to offer. Great Lakes Public School, Harold M. Brathwaite Secondary School and St. Isaac Jogues Catholic School are just steps away. The Village of Sandalwood Park is just north, which features a popular community cricket pitch. Brampton Soccer Centre is also just up the street.

Residents here will even have the option to walk or bicycle to do much of their shopping, with Trinity Common Square and Trinity Common mall both just a 5-minute walk south. These bustling retail hubs include a Metro supermarket, Canadian Tire, Winners, HomeSense, numerous popular restaurants and more, all just steps from your door.

Trinity Village is also located just south of the 169 hectare Heart Lake Conservation Area. This is one of the GTA’s most beautiful natural spaces, one that Trinity Village residents can easily walk and cycle to any time they please. Heart Lake features beautiful hiking and mountain bike trails, picnic facilities, fishing and even canoeing on Heart Lake, but this is just the beginning. Heart Lake also offers a range of unique facilities that you will not find in your average conservation area. This includes a fitness trail, which features various outdoor fitness equipment situated in a circuit along a peaceful forest pathway. Jog from station to station for a full-body resistance and cardio workout surrounded by nature. In the summers, families will love Wild Wetland Splash Pad and Pool, which includes 30+ wetland themed water features and a fully accessible 840 sq. metre pool. Thrill seekers of all ages will love the Treetop Trekking Zip Line an Aerial Game Park. This exciting amenity includes 10 zip lines, and more than 75 aerial features including log bridges, cable traverses, balance logs and Tarzan swings. You even have the opportunity to race a friend on twin 1,000 foot zip lines crossing right over Heart Lake!

The Limited Release at Trinity Village starts this weekend, visit Conservatorygroup.ca today to register for more information.