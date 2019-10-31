Lindsay Hoyle elected Speaker of UK’s House of Commons

London, Nov 5 (IANS) Labour MP Lindsay Hoyle has been elected to succeed John Bercow as Speaker of Britain’s House of Commons.

Hoyle, who has represented the Chorley constituency in Lancashire since 1997, beat six other MPs bidding to take over the Speaker’s chair on Monday, Xinhua reported.

He won 325 votes, more than the required 50 per cent, but it took three rounds of voting before he broke through the target.

Hoyle replaces Bercow, one of the most controversial Speakers in the country’s history.

In the fourth round of voting, Hoyle was up against Labour MP and former preacher Chris Bryant, who represents the South Wales constituency of Rhondda.

Hoyle, 62, the son of late Labour MP Doug Hoyle, was chosen as Deputy Speaker in 2010 and has chaired a number of key parliamentary committees.

The Speaker, on election, must resign from his or her political party and remain separate from political issues. But they continue to represent their constituents.

