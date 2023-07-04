INDIA

Lindsay Lohan celebrates 37th b’day with selfie

Actress Lindsay Lohan, who is expecting her first baby with husband Bader Shammas, shared a new picture of herself as she turned 37.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Mean Girls’ actress shared a new close-up pic of herself. Donning a white T-shirt, Lindsay wore her hair down and made a kissing face at the camera while leaning her head to the side.

“Thank you so much for all of the wonderful Birthday Wishes!” she wrote. “Feeling blessed!”

Lindsay’s younger brother Dakota Lohan also paid tribute to his sister on her birthday with a photo of them twinning in all-black at Saint Laurent’s show for Paris Fashion Week in 2018.

“Love you beyond words. Happy birthday and I’ll see you in 2 weeks @lindsaylohan,” he wrote below the photo on his Instagram Story, as per People.

Dakota, 27, also commented on his sibling’s Instagram post, writing: “Maaaa best friend. Love you.”

Lindsay also shared the well-wishes she received from others including Christian Siriano and her little sister, Aliana.

The actress, who lives with husband Bader Shammas in Dubai, announced her pregnancy in March.

In April, soon after the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary, she debuted her baby bump on Instagram and celebrated their upcoming arrival with family and friends at a baby shower in her native city of New York.

2023070333184

