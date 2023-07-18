Actress Lindsay Lohan, who is known for her roles in films such as ‘Mean Girls’ and ‘Herbie: Fully Reloaded’, has now gained a new addition to her family, as she and her husband, Bader Shammas have welcomed their very first child, a baby boy called Luai into their family.

Talking to TMZ back in March, Lohan had made a statement saying that she will be having her first child this year. “We are very excited for our new family member to arrive, and we are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives!”

The actor, announcing her pregnancy, had written on her social media in March, “Coming soon”, following which she wrote “We are blessed and excited.”

According to the Daily Mail, the ‘Mean Girls’ star (37) and her husband are absolutely thrilled and overjoyed, with a representative of the actor saying “Lindsay Lohan and her financier husband, Bader Shammas welcomed a beautiful, healthy son named Luai. The family is over the moon in love.”

The baby was born in Dubai, where the couple lives, and he is believed to have arrived on Monday. Luai is an Arabic name that means ‘shield or protector.’ Lohan revealed that her ‘Freaky Friday’ co-star, Jamie Lee Curtis, was among those who have given her advice. “I spoke to Jamie Lee Curtis recently and she was like, ‘You just bring the baby with you and everything will be fine’,” she said.

Curtis congratulated Lohan on social media, writing: “MAGIC MONDAY! ‘My movie daughter just made me a movie grandmother. Blessings to Lindsay and Bader for the birth of Luai!” She and Bader, both 33, married in secret in July 2022, and declared herself the “luckiest woman in the world.”

Making a poignant statement on Instagram, she had written “You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace all at the same time. I can’t believe you’re my spouse. My life and everything”.

2023071841114