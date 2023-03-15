ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Lindsay Lohan is expecting her first child

NewsWire
0
0

Lindsay Lohan will soon experience ‘Labour Pains’ (pun intended) as the Hollywood star has revealed she is expecting her first baby with her husband, after tying the knot with the financial advisor last year.

The actress, 36, took to social media this evening to share the happy news with her fans, who quickly flooded the mum-to-be with messages of support and rejoiced in her happy news, reports Mirror.co.uk.

The ‘Parent Trap’ actress broke the news by posting a snap of a white babygrow on her Instagram account, with the words ‘coming soon’ written across the item of clothing. “We are blessed and excited,” a delighted Lindsay captioned the sweet shot to her 12.4 million followers.

Nancy Myers, who wrote Lindsay’s 1998 hit film, The Parent Trap, was one of the first celebrities to congratulate Lindsay on Instagram, writing: “Lindsay!!!!!! I’m so excited for you.”

Donatella Versace left a trio of star emojis as a comment, while Paris Hilton’s mum Kathy wrote: “I am so happy for you.”

“CONGRATULATIONS QUEENN,” one fan gushed underneath the star’s online reveal.

“I knew it! I dreamt about you pregnant a few months ago!!!! Congratsss,” another added, as a third wrote: “Wow congrats mamaaaaaaaaaaa.”

Speaking on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ in November, the ‘Freaky Friday’ star gushed how married life was “so special” and opened up about her personal life.

“It’s great. I met my person, and you never know if you’re going to find that in life,” she said, quoted by Mirror.co.uk. “He’s (Bader) an amazing man, I love him and we’re a great team.”

Lindsay, who lives in Dubai with her husband, fuelled pregnancy rumours in April last year.

20230315-152606

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Vanessa Hudgens to share her journey with witchcraft in new documentary

    Emma Thompson on being body-shamed: I’ve never really been offered a...

    Camila Cabello booed by Liverpool fans amid Champions League final ticketing...

    Kumail Nanjiani says mainstream America has normalised racist language