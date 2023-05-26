ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Lindsay Lohan shows off baby bump in swimsuit

Actress Lindsay Lohan delighted her fans as she shared a glimpse of her baby bump while on holiday in Oman.

The former ‘Mean Girls’ star announced she was expecting her first child with her husband, Bader Shammas, in a sweet Instagram post in March, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

And the 36-year-old actress was certainly glowing in her latest Instagram snap in which she relaxed on a sun lounger in a classic black swimsuit.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, with her locks scraped back and a pair of super cool aviator-style shades shielding her from the sunny rays, the former child star looked in her element as she smiled for the camera while enjoying her luxury stay at the resort Six Senses Zighy Bay in Oman.

Lindsay, who captioned the image with an emoji wearing shades, was inundated with well-wishes from her celebrity pals, with Paris Hilton commenting with heart-eye emoji.

Real Housewives star Kyle Richards added: “Awwww. So excited for you,” while Natasha Bedingfield added: “Yeessssssssss (sic).”

Her fans were also delighted to see her, with one pointing out: “Don’t know why this reminds me of Parent Trap when Hale is by the pool but it does! You look amazing.”

A second added: “Omg @lindsaylohan you look radiant makes me so happy, love u,” while a third gushed: “This makes me smile from ear to ear! So happy for you queen!”

