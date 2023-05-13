INDIA

Lingayat effect: BJP trailing in North Karnataka

NewsWire
0
0

Even as Jagadish Shettar, the towering leader of the Lingayat community from North Karnataka, is trailing in his home constituency of Hubbali-Central Dharwad, the BJP is losing its stronghold of North Karnataka due to jumping of the fence by its top leaders to Congress.

Shettar is a former Chief Minister of Karnataka and six-term MLA from Hubbali-Central Dharwad constituency.

Hubbali was the first seat for the Jana Sangh in South India, with Jagadish Shettar’s uncle, Sadashiva Shettar winning the seat for the first time in 1968.

Jagadish Shettar’s father Shivappa Shettar who was the Mayor of Hubbali was the first Mayor for the Jana Sangh in South India.

Hubbali-Central Dharwad is a strong BJP, RSS fiefdom and it is difficult to unsettle the party in this area.

In the Athani constituency in Belagavi district, former Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka Laxman Savudi is leading.

Savudi had quit the BJP and joined the Congress after the saffron party denied him a seat.

In many other seats of Belagavi, Uttar Kannada, Gadag, Haveri, Bagalkot, Vijayapura, Dharwad the Shettar effect seems to have worked for the Congress and in many of these seats the BJP was trailing Congress.

20230513-112405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Assam’s Dibrugarh University rusticates 18 students for ragging

    India reports 16,167 new Covid cases, 41 deaths

    ‘All The Old Knives’ script reminds Chris Pine of John le...

    Terrorising judiciary should not be tolerated at any cost: Bengal Guv