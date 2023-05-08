INDIA

Lingayat Forum a fictional organisation: K’taka CM Bommai

NewsWire
0
0

The Lingayat Forum is a fictional organisation as it does not exist at all, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday.

The Chief Minister told reporters here that Veerashaiva is a very big community and it is not under any organisation. A lot of respect is given to the Veerashaiva Mahasabha, but it is not correct to use any organisation for election purposes.

“If four or five persons say something, does it become the voice of the Lingayats? The Lingayat community is like an ocean. The Lingayat Forum is an organisation that emerged ahead of elections,” he stated.

Bommai said there are no cases against the BJP. The Congress didn’t have any document when the Election Commission asked for it. The Congress leaders who talk about corruption are themselves facing corruption charges and attending courts. With what moral right can they question the BJP?

He said the IT sleuths are in every district and they will have information about where the mistakes happen. The Congress leaders have committed mistakes, what can we do? There will be raids.

The Chief Minister said the BJP’s national leaders have come to Karnataka for all the elections as they have an emotional bond with the people of the state. This will give a big boost to the party.

The campaigning for the May 10 Assembly election ends on Monday.

The Karnataka Lingayita Mattu Veerashaiva Vichara Vedike, a platform of thinkers from the state’s dominant Veerashaiva Lingayat community, gave a call to the community members to defeat the BJP in the elections.

20230508-185007

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Global Investors’ Meet attracts Rs 8L cr investment on Day 1:...

    SC to hear plea seeking rehab of slum dwellers in Delhi’s...

    96 nations agree to mutually recognise vaccination certificates with India

    Transfer custodial death case to CBI: Panneerselvam to Stalin