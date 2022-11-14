INDIA

Lingayat Mutt sex scandal: Ex-administrator accused of framing seer sent to jail

NewsWire
0
0

A local court in Karnataka’s Chitradurga on Monday sent S.K. Basavarajan, the former administrator of the mutt and accused of conspiring against rape-accused seer, to judicial custody till November 28.

First Additional District and Sessions Judge B.K. Komala also ordered judicial custody for another accused, Basavarajendra as the two were produced before the court at the end of their police custody.

Counsel for Basavarajan requested the court to lodge his client in different jail, as the accused seer, Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, is also lodged in district prison. However, the judge rejected the plea.

Now, the rape accused seer and the onetime aides-turned-foes are lodged in one jail. Teacher Basavarajendra and ex-administrator Basavarajan were arrested in connection with the case of tutoring minor victims.

This came to light after an audio clip surfaced which contained a conversation between Basavarajendra and a minor girl, in which the latter was purportedly being manipulated to lodge a complaint against the accused seer.

The audio clip also contained tutoring of the minor girl by another person against accused seer.

Subsequently, a complaint was lodged against Basavarajendra and members of NGO Odanadi by in-charge seer of Chitradurga mutt.

The police had taken Basavarajendra into custody and he had given out the role of Basavarajan, according to sources. Basavarajan is also charged with getting the photos of accused seer stolen from the mutt premises.

The Lingayat mutt sex scandal had taken a twist with the development. However, the police has already submitted a charge sheet to the court against the rape accused seer and officially stated that the investigations have proved the charges against him.

20221114-173403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Odisha shows the way: Childless couples prefer girls over boys for...

    Unnao rape victim road accident: Sengar, five others discharged

    19 people injured in stray dog attack in Srinagar

    Macao issues 3rd-highest warning for tropical cyclone Nalgae