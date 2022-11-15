The State Children Protection Committee on Tuesday directed the Directorate of Child Protection to submit within seven days a report on the dereliction of duty by the officers concerned.

Based on committee’s president Naganna Gowda’s direction, the officers of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and Child Protection officers of Chitradurga will be inquired.

The order has been issued following the submission by Stanley and Parashu, founders of Odanadi NGO that exposed the scandal.

Several illegalities had come to light after the lodging of a POCSO case against Lingayat seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru. The allegation surfaced on children being nursed in the mutt illegally without adhering to the guidelines of adoption.

Meanwhile, in yet another important development, Parashurama Nayaka, from the royal heritage of Chitradurga rulers, has demanded reformation of the historical cash rich Mutt’s administrative board. He also stressed that the royal family should also have representation.

Chitradurga mutt belongs to all sections and communities of society. One who wants the welfare of all sections should become the head of the mutt. The administration boards of Mutt’s education institutions must also be reformed, Parashurama Nayaka stated.

“The royal family had not sought power in the mutt till date. Now, the situation has changed. The royal family needs to be given powers,” he said.

Bichchugatti Bharamanna Nayaka had established the mutt 300 years ago and anointed Shanthaveera Murugha Sree as the head. The seer had predicted him to become the ruler of Chitradurga fort and blessed him earlier. Since then, the mutt has become part of the history of Chitradurga.

