The BJP government in Karnataka is all set to appoint an administrator for the historic Chitradurga Murugha Mutt, following a report by the District Commissioner.

The Chitradurga Murugha Mutt has been in the news for a sex scandal and the arrest of its pontiff Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru under the POCSO Act and Atrocity charges.

District Commissioner Divya Prabhu G.R.J., in her report has recommended to the government to immediately take over the mutt administration and appoint an administrator, sources confirmed.

The report has been submitted to the principal secretary of the revenue department. The appointment of an administrator is required for managing property, administration, and disbursement of salaries, the report said.

The report also states that after the allegations against Shivamurthy Murugha surfaced, there are chances of misuse of property. Divya Prabhu has stressed that if the property of hundreds of crores is to be protected, there must be intervention by the government.

There are allegations against the administrator of the mutt. Some of the staff are also facing charges. There is a hostile atmosphere in the mutt. There is no guarantee that the public or devotees would get any benefit in this situation from the mutt, the report said.

Meanwhile, in-charge of the Chitradurga mutt Basavaprabhu Sharanaru has stated that there is no need for an administrator as the affairs are being properly looked after.

