Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Friday that the state police have been given full freedom to handle the sex scandal case involving Lingayat seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru.

Talking to reporters at Mangaluru, Bommai when asked about arrest proceedings being delayed in the case said that it is not appropriate to talk over the matter at this juncture.

“Everything is being done as per the law. There is no necessity to answer all questions. Police are given full freedom and they are carrying out their work and there should not be any opinions in this connection,” he said.

Meanwhile, sources said that the police are seeking a five-day custody of the accused seer for investigation into the case.

Earlier in the day, a local court sent the accused to a 14-day judicial custody.

The police have stated that they need to question and interrogate the seer and also conduct mahajar proceedings where the accused is taken to the crime scene for verification.

Investigating Officer DySP Anil Kumar has filed a petition before the court in this regard, according to police sources.

In another development, the police have arrested the second accused, hostel warden Rashmi, for forcing the minor girls to go to the accused seer who allegedly exploited them sexually.

Rashmi was taken into custody on Thursday by the police.

Breaking his silence on the case, National General Secretary and BJP MLA C.T. Ravi said: “We are on no one’s side. Transparent investigation is being conducted. Law is equal to everyone, there is no discrimination.”

JD (S) state President C.M. Ibrahim stated that the guilty must be punished and a probe should also be carried out on the role of S.K. Basavarajan, an insider of the mutt who is accused of carrying out conspiracy against seer for power.

