Lingayats demand K’taka CM post, lobbying begins for Dy CM

As the tussle for the next Karnataka Chief Minister intensifies, the All India Veerashaiva Mahasabha has written to the Congress high command demanding the coveted post for the community.

In its letter addressed to AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, the Mahasabha said that their demand has to be considered as 34 elected MLAs from the Congress are Lingayats.

It also said that the party had given tickets to 46 candidates, of which 34 won.

“The community has played a major role in electing MLAs in other 50 seats. The community has shifted its loyalty from BJP to Congress,” says the letter.

Meanwhile, other community groups have also come out and demanded the Deputy Chief Minister’s post for their leaders.

Belagavi North MLA Asif Sait has demanded that the post should be given to KPCC Working President Satish Jarkiholi.

“In north Karnataka, Satish Jarkiholi is the leader. He should be given the post. Giving the Deputy Chief Minister post to senior leader Zameer Ahmad Khan is left to the discretion of the party,” Sait stated.

Meanwhile, the supporters of Ramalinga Reddy, senior Congress leader demanded that he should be given the post.

The Karnataka Reddy Jana Sangha Director pointed out that Ramalinga Reddy is the senior most leader of the community.

“Ramalinga Reddy has been elected to legislature more times than Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah. He deserves to be the Deputy Chief Minister,” he said.

When Yediyurappa was the Chief Minister, he made three community members Ministers.

“After him, only one cabinet berth was given and the BJP has paid for it. Ramalinga Reddy should be made DCM and two members of the community should be made ministers,” he demanded.

“We have written a letter to the Congress high command, if they do not respond, the party will face stiff resistance from the community in coming days.”

Muslim community members staged a protest in Gangavathi of Koppal district demanding the post for Congress leader Zameer Ahmad Khan.

20230516-153404

