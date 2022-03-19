New Delhi, March 19 (IANSlife) There was a time when lingerie shopping required a physical visit to the store. However, with changing scenarios over time, it has now taken the online route!

The Indian market fosters innovation and revolutions. As a result, the Indian retail industry has become one of the most dynamic and fast-paced in the world, with a promising future. According to a study conducted by NASSCOM in collaboration with Technopak, the Indian retail industry will create approximately 25 million new jobs by 2030.

Online Shopping

Online lingerie shopping provides a plethora of options as well as ease of purchase. Customers can view a detailed description of the product, including the fabric type, usage, care instructions, size availability, and expected delivery date. Online platforms are locations where you can make purchases at your leisure. Women can also find a variety of options in the online world. All you have to do is choose the one that catches your eye and click to pay!

Customers can also return or exchange a product if it fails to meet their expectations. Online shopping websites provide benefits such as discounts and promotional deals such as cash backs, referral bonuses, and so on, as well as a variety of payment options.

One significant disadvantage of purchasing lingerie online is that customers cannot touch and feel the product. This is an important step because we need to be absolutely certain of the innerwear we are purchasing because it is intimate wear clothing and our satisfaction is paramount.

Offline shopping

Offline shopping, particularly for intimate apparel, presents the product in its actuality and reality. Customers can look, feel, and touch the lingerie of their choice before making their purchase. With the pieces right in front of them, they can make well-informed decisions and even try the product before deciding which ones to buy. Females also benefit from the products’ immediate availability. They simply pay the amount and leave the store with their preferred lingerie. The offline shopping concept also allows female customers to select the best option for them, making them feel more at ease and confident.

Offline shopping, on the other hand, has fewer discount options as well as fewer size and variety options. Previously, cash was the primary mode of payment. However, payment gateways have resolved this issue, and customers can now pay through their preferred channel.

