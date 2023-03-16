SCI-TECHWORLD

LinkedIn adds AI-powered writing suggestions to its service

NewsWire
0
0

Professional networking platform LinkedIn has added AI-powered writing suggestions and job descriptions to its services, becoming the latest platform to join the generative AI bandwagon.

LinkedIn Premium subscribers can now generate descriptions based on their experience using the new “enhance” tool, reports Engadget.

According to the company, the tool, which uses the same OpenAI models as ChatGPT, is intended to preserve “users’ unique voice and style” and will draw from their job experience and skills, as well as LinkedIn’s own “insights” into what makes a good profile.

Moreover, the professional networking platform also said that it is starting to test AI-written job descriptions.

In such cases, hiring managers will only need to enter the job title, company name, and a few other basic details, and LinkedIn will generate a detailed draft of a relevant job description, the report said.

Meanwhile, LinkedIn has introduced a new feature called — “collaborative articles”, which will use “AI-powered conversation starters” to begin discussions between “experts” on the platform.

The company will match articles with relevant members based on its skills graph, inviting them to contribute context, extra information, and advice for the articles.

The company believes that the system will make it easier for people to contribute their perspectives because “starting a conversation is harder than joining one”.

20230316-120403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Twitter rolls back users access to chronological timeline by default

    Apple Watch ECG sensor can predict stress level accurately: Study

    Fast Breeder Test Reactor attains design power level

    Sourav Ganguly joins hands with Noida-based edtech startup Classplus