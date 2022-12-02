SCI-TECHWORLD

LinkedIn announces ‘Focused Inbox’ feature for better messaging experience

Microsoft-owned LinkedIn has announced a new feature — “Focused Inbox” for a better messaging experience on the platform.

The improved LinkedIn messaging experience will make it easier for the members around the globe to find and respond to the messages that matter most, said the company.

The Focused Inbox feature will offer a dual-tabbed experience that will categorise users’ incoming messages into “Focused” and “Other”.

Focused will contain the most relevant new opportunities and outreach, while Other will contain the remainder of users’ conversations.

“With conversations up nearly 20 per cent since last year, we’re seeing more professionals on LinkedIn are turning to messaging to connect and engage with each other. Early feedback we’ve heard is that it’s helped our members efficiently keep track of and respond to ongoing conversations and opportunities,” said LinkedIn.

The company said that it is gradually rolling out Focused Inbox to all members globally.

Users will soon get a notification at the top of their LinkedIn Inbox to try the New Focused Inbox, where they will be able to opt into this new experience.

Last month, LinkedIn rolled out a new feature that allows users on Android and the Web to schedule posts to send at a later time.

