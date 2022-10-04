Microsoft-owned LinkedIn on Tuesday launched a new Instagram channel to help young Indians navigate the ever-changing world of work after more than two years of the pandemic.

The campaign invites young professionals to co-create content with LinkedIn on professional themes they care about the most.

The professional networking platform said that participants are encouraged to post their ideas using Instagram-first content formats such as reels and stories to spark creative conversations around topics that shape their world of work, including flexi-working, work-life balance, purpose-driven values, and social impact responsibilities.

LinkedIn is the world’s largest professional network with over 850 million members worldwide, and over 92 million members in India.

This launch is part of the company’s efforts to further engage with young professionals and support them as they progress in their careers.

The campaign titled #LinkedInByYou has been created by Dentsu Webchutney, which will run on @linkedin_in.

The campaign will be open for entries until October 10 and Instagram members with an open profile can nominate themselves through stories and reels hashtagged with #LinkedInByYou, and the @linkedIn_In handle tagged.

“The most creative and gripping pitches will give respective young professionals the exciting opportunity to be the face of @linkedin_in for one day, via co-created content and showcase how they view their ideal world of work,” said the company.

