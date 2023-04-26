BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

LinkedIn now has 100 mn members in India: Satya Nadella

Professional social networking platform LinkedIn now has 100 million members in India, up 19 per cent year-on-year, Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella has informed.

The Microsoft-owned LinkedIn saw record engagement in the March quarter as more than 930 million members globally now turn to the professional social network to connect, learn, sell and get hired.

“Member growth accelerated for the seventh consecutive quarter as we expanded to new audiences. We now have 100 million members in India, up 19 per cent,” Nadella said during the company’s Q3 2023 earnings call late on Tuesday.

As Gen Z enters the workforce, “We saw 73 per cent year-over-year increase in the number of student sign-ups,” Nadella added.

LinkedIn Talent Solutions continues to help hirers connect to job seekers and professionals to build the skills they need to access opportunity.

“Our hiring business took share for the third consecutive quarter. The excitement around AI is creating new opportunities across every function from marketing, sales and finance to software development and security,” said Nadella.

The LinkedIn revenue increased 8 per cent in the March quarter for the tech giant. In 2016, Microsoft acquired LinkedIn for more than $26 billion.

The platform has introduced new AI-powered features, including writing suggestions for member profiles and job descriptions and collaborative articles.

“Our exclusive partnership with Netflix brings differentiated premium video content to our ad network, and our new Copilot for the web is reshaping daily search and web habits,” Nadella informed.

