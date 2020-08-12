LinkedIn sells SlideShare to digital library leader Scribd

New Delhi, Aug 12 (IANS) Microsoft-owned LinkedIn has announced to sell SlideShare, the hosting platform for presentations and other professional content to US-based e-book and audiobook subscription service Scribd for an undisclosed sum.

LinkedIn acquired SlideShare in 2012, and Microsoft bought LinkedIn in 2016.

“On September 24, Scribd will begin operating the Slideshare business, its 100 million users, along with its presentation upload and hosting tools, and tremendous archive of presentations and documents,” LinkedIn said in a statement on Tuesday.

Scribd’s premium subscription service offers over 1,000,000 professionally published ebooks, audiobooks, podcasts, sheet music, and magazines, alongside over 100 million documents uploaded from its community.

“Our acquisition of SlideShare is a major step towards creating the world’s largest digital library,” Scribd CEO and co-founder Trip Adler said in a statement.

“Scribd has accumulated a unique collection of user-generated and professional content that we make available to our readers via personalized recommendations, and the addition of presentations from the SlideShare community advances our vision”.

With the acquisition of SlideShare, Scribd will add over 40 million presentations to the Scribd reading ecosystem.

