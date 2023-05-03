SCI-TECHWORLD

LinkedIn’s new AI feature to write messages to hiring team

Professional social networking platform LinkedIn has said that it is testing a new AI-powered personalised writing suggestions feature for job hunters, which will help write AI-based messages to the hiring managers.

The AI-powered writing suggestions feature is currently rolled out for the company’s Premium subscribers.

This new feature will generate brief, cover letter-like messages that candidates can send to hiring managers on the platform.

“Using generative AI with information from your profile, the hiring manager’s profile, the job description, and the company of interest, we create a highly personalised draft message to get a conversation started,” Ora Levit, Senior Director, Head of Core Growth + Premium at LinkedIn, wrote in a post.

“Customisation is still important, so take the time to review and edit the draft to make it your own and convey your voice, then send onwards to the hiring manager, getting one step closer to your next opportunity,” she added.

Additionally, the company said that this new feature is an extension to their recently released AI-powered writing tool for LinkedIn Profiles, which utilises existing content within a user’s profile to create compelling Headlines and About sections.

In March, LinkedIn introduced a new feature called — “collaborative articles”, which will use “AI-powered conversation starters” to begin discussions between “experts” on the platform.

The company will match articles with relevant members based on its skills graph, inviting them to contribute context, extra information, and advice for the articles.

The company believes that the system will make it easier for people to contribute their perspectives because “starting a conversation is harder than joining one”.

