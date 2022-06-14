INDIA

Lion dies in Etawah safari in UP

A lion has died due to cancer in the Etawah Lion Safari in Uttar Pradesh.

The lion, Mannan, had been found to be suffering from cancer earlier this month.

Deputy director of the Safari, Arun Kumar Singh has confirmed the death of Mannan.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav had urged the state government to arrange for proper treatment of the ailing lion.

Manna had been brought to the Safari in April 2014 from Gujarat.

In 2018, the lion was found to have a lump but the operation was delayed due to the pandemic. He then developed skin cancer.

