Lionel Messi finally laid his hands on the greatest prize in football after Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties to win the FIFA World Cup 2022 final in dramatic manner in Qatar on Sunday.
In a thrilling summit clash, which went into penalties, Messi scored twice but it was Kylian Mbappe’s hat-trick that kept France in the match.
However, Argentina managed to score all of their penalties to emerge as World champions.
Here are a few reactions:
Robin Uthappa took to the social media platform Koo App and wrote a note for Messi, “Could a FIFA World Cup final be more incredible than this?!! What a match!! Heart goes out to Mbappe and France..And destiny smiles on Messi!! Unreal!! Congratulations Argentina!! #FIFAWorldCup??? #Messi.”
Former Indian batter Pragyan Ojha also posted on Koo, “What a game . Tinaaaaaaaa! #ArgentinaFrancia #WorldCupFinal #EmilianoMartínez.”
