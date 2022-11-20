INDIALIFESTYLE

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo come together

NewsWire
0
0

New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANSlife) French luxury house, Louis Vuitton make history as it treats football fans with its latest Instagram post which features two of the most outstanding football players, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Messi and Ronaldo are pitted against one another, off the field, in a game of wits — chess, played on iconic LV trunks. The athletes come together to promote Louis Vuitton’s Maison’s Art of Living Collections, which honours the company’s long heritage of producing trunks for the world’s most valuable athletic trophies.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo can be seen playing chess on top of Maison’s Art of Living Collections in the photograph taken by American photographer Annie Leibovitz. The French luxury house’s Instagram handle captioned the photo, “Victory is a State of Mind.”

While it is unknown who wins the match, the campaign had fans going gaga over the duo. Both players posted the frame worthy photo on their Instagram profiles. (N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe can be contacted at lothungbeni.h@ians.in)

20221120-165402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Trinamool, BJD convincingly win Assembly seats

    Inter-district narco-terror module busted in Kashmir; 2 arrested

    Fire engulfs LIC Mumbai suburban office, no casualty

    Dinkar Gupta takes charge as NIA chief