INDIA

Lionel Messi completes Inter Miami move

NewsWire
0
0

Inter Miami have completed the signing of Lionel Messi and will unveil the Argentine great to fans and the media on Sunday.

A video of the 36-year-old wearing the club’s No. 10 shirt was posted on Inter’s social media accounts on Saturday.

The club later confirmed that his arrival on a free transfer had been ratified by Major League Soccer officials.

The Argentina captain agreed to a contract that runs until December 2025 with an option for another season, a Xinhua report said.

His official presentation will take place at the DRV PNK stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in an event starting at 8 p.m. local time on Sunday.

“I’m very excited to start this next step in my career with Inter Miami and in the United States,” Messi said.

“This is a fantastic opportunity and together we will continue to build this beautiful project. The idea is to work together to achieve the objectives we set, and I’m very eager to start helping here in my new home.”

The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star will make his debut for Inter Miami in a Leagues Cup match against Mexico’s Cruz Azul on July 21.

In June, Messi announced he was leaving PSG to join the Florida outfit, which is partly owned by former England captain David Beckham.

The forward has since said that he is looking forward to enjoying the last stage of his career, having achieved his ultimate goal of winning the FIFA World Cup for Argentina in Qatar last December.

2023071639962

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    SA20: Moeen Ali to play for Jo’burg Super Kings as teams...

    Microsoft first Big Tech firm to lay off workers amid global...

    3 killed, 8 injured in Texas shooting

    9th North East Festival to kick off in Guwahati