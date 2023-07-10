INDIA

Lioness gives birth to cub in Etawah Lion safari

Lioness Sona has given birth to a cub in this district taking the number of Asiatic lions at the Safari to 18.

According to authorities, both the lioness and her cub, born four days ago, are healthy and doing well.

Director, Etawah Lion Safari, Deeksha Bhandari said that Asiatic lioness Sona, who was born to Jessica on June 26, 2019, has given birth to a cub.

“It will take about a fortnight for the cub to open its eyes. Both the lioness and her cub have been kept at the breeding centre. No outsider is allowed. The lioness was mated with Kanha who was brought to Safari from Gujarat,” she said.

Sona’s mother Jessica had given birth to two male cubs, Simba and Sultan, in 2016.

Jessica had also given birth to a male cub, Bahubali (2018), two female and a male cub, Roopa, Sona and Bharat (2019), and two female cubs, Gargi and Neerja (2020).

Another lioness at Safari Park, Jennifer, who was brought from Gujarat on September 25, 2020, gave birth to Kesari in 2020 and Vishwa in 2022.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav tweeted, “The number of lions at Etawah Lion Safari is continuously increasing. The UP government should ensure economic development of this region by opening this safari, which is of international standard, completely for tourism.”

2023071036648

