INDIA

Liquor available everywhere in Bihar, Nitish should roll back ban: RLJP chief

Union minister and Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party chief Pashupati Kumar Paras on Monday said that Nitish Kumar should roll back the liquor ban in Bihar as it is available everywhere in the state.

“The Chief Minister, DGP and chief secretary are living in the state capital Patna. Why are they not taking strong action against the liquor mafias? Due to the failure of the state government, poor people are worst affected by it. Majority of the poor people are behind the bars and not the actual mafias,” Paras said.

“The state government officials and the Chief Minister himself know that the law pertaining to liquor ban has completely failed here. If the implementation and execution of liquor ban law is not proper, why are they not rolling back? CM Nitish Kumar should analyse it and roll back the law,” Paras said while interacting with media persons in his home constituency Hajipur.

“Who are those consuming liquor in the state? The state government should issue the list of liquor mafias. CM Nitish Kumar says from a public platform that the sale of liquor is highest in Patna and people are consuming it in their home. The chief minister has entire bureaucratic machinery, why are they not acting against liquor mafias,” Paras asked.

20221129-000606

