INDIA

Liquor ban has failed completely in Bihar: JD-U MLA Sanjeev Kumar

JD(U) MLA Dr Sanjeev Kumar blamed his own government for the ill implementation of liquor ban in Bihar, on Tuesday, day one of the winter session of the state Assembly.

“Liquor ban has completely failed in Bihar and Dalit and extremely backward class people are becoming the victims of the law. We need to review the law again,” Kumar, the MLA of Parbatta constituency in Khagaria district, said.

“The liquor prohibition law in Bihar is foolproof but its implementation is under question. Due to the illegal nexus of police and mafias, liquor consignments are coming in large numbers in trucks and available everywhere in the state,” Kumar said.

The BJP leaders have planned to target the seven parties government of Bihar on ill implementation of liquor ban, unemployment, rising crime and corruption in various departments during the winter session and the statement of Sanjeev Kumar would also help them to raise their points.

Earlier, BJP MLAs came up with the banners and cards and demonstrated in the main entrance of Bihar Vidhan Sabha. They have alleged that a job scam is currently underway and the Nitish-Tejashwi government is giving joining letters to the employees who were selected during the NDA government.

